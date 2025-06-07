Sean O’Malley’s personality and star power questioned by rival Aljamain Sterling

UFC star Sean O’Malley has had his star power and personality questioned by former rival Aljamain Sterling.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the bigger names in mixed martial arts these days. He’s achieved some incredible things during his time in the sport, including becoming UFC bantamweight champion. He won that title against Aljamain Sterling, before eventually losing it to Merab Dvalishvili. Tonight, he’ll get the chance to win it back from ‘The Machine’ in a highly anticipated rematch between the two at UFC 316.

Ever since Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling, there’s still be a layer of bad blood between the two men. It doesn’t seem as if a rematch is particularly likely in any way, shape or form, and yet both are more than happy to throw shots at the other when given the opportunity to do so.

In a recent interview, Aljamain Sterling opened up on his thoughts regarding Sean O’Malley’s popularity and personality.

Aljamain Sterling’s view on Sean O’Malley

“I don’t really know his personality outside of when he’s asking me constantly about my weight, or asking other fighters how much they weigh in person,” Sterling told Home of Fight. “That’s always been my interaction with him: ‘How much do you weigh right now?’ So I don’t really have much to go of off.

“I’ve always said his personality was a little dry, in my opinion, and I didn’t really understand the stardom other than his fight skills. He’s a very good fighter. He had a lot of good knockouts and highlights. That’s usually good when you’re fighting not-so-good people.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether you like O’Malley or you hate him, there’s no denying that he is must-see television – and that’ll be the case when he makes the walk in Newark this evening.