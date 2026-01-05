Sean O’Malley Admits It: His Forehead Tattoo Was a Publicity Stunt

Sean O’Malley started the new year with a jaw-dropping forehead tattoo, instantly turning his head into a walking billboard. ‘Suga’ shared a selfie on X, revealing the new forehead tattoo that reads “doingwell,” the name of his new company. He captioned the post:

“When the sponsorship is worth 8 figures @wearedoingwell”

When the sponsorship is worth 8 figures @wearedoingwell pic.twitter.com/68GoyGXH9x — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 31, 2025

Fans were shocked after seeing the forehead tattoo, and some even questioned its legitimacy, calling it an AI-generated image.

Sean O’Malley never got his forehead tatted; it was all a Publicity Stunt

After sending the MMA world into a frenzy, ‘Suga’ has now admitted that his forehead tattoo was never real. It was a marketing stunt, and it worked out for the brand. In a new video, before getting inked, he admitted that he wanted to get the forehead tattoo, but ultimately stopped himself. He said:

As you know, UFC doesn’t let us bring our own sponsors or brands into the Octagon. What better place to put a brand deal than on your forehead?… Alright, fellas, I’m actually not getting a giant billboard face tattoo. I should, but I am actually getting a little one, and I don’t know where… Wherever I am going to do it, I am going to do it. I am committing to it.”

He added:

“Alright, so I clearly did not get the tattoo on my forehead, but I did get two tattoos, but wow did the marketing campaign work. Everyone is picking it up. Articles, newspapers, magazines, everyone is picking it up, and you best believe you will be seeing this in the future from up-and-coming brands. It worked beautifully. Millions of impressions, tons of emails on the sign-up list, and this is gonna be massive.”

O’Malley, however, got two “doingwell” tattoos, one on his back and one right above his chest.

Sean O’Malley will be entering the octagon at UFC 324 against Song Yadong. The former UFC champion wants to reclaim the belt, and as his first step, he will look to snap his two-fight losing skid later this month.

At the UFC White House event, ‘Suga’ wants to run it back with two-time and current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.