Sean O’Malley Sparks Frenzy After Revealing Bold Forehead Tattoo for Eight-Figure Sponsorship: “This Can Not Be Real!”

Sean O’Malley has pulled off a move few people would ever dare to attempt.

Outside the Octagon, O’Malley is just as well known for his unconventional sense of style. Recognized for his multi-colored hair and eye-catching fashion choices, the former UFC bantamweight champion further stands out through the many tattoos that cover his body.

On New Year’s Eve, “Suga” turned heads on social media after he revealed a tattoo inked on his forehead reading “Doing Well” in block letters. O’Malley highlighted that the placement of the tattoo on his face was part of an eight-figure sponsorship deal.

“When the sponsorship is worth 8 figures @wearedoingwell,” O’Malley wrote on X.

When the sponsorship is worth 8 figures @wearedoingwell pic.twitter.com/68GoyGXH9x — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 31, 2025

Fans Divided Over Authenticity Of Sean O’Malley’s New Forehead Tattoo

Initially, Sean O’Malley’s latest tattoo looked almost too unreal, prompting speculation that it could be the result of high-end editing, AI trickery, or even temporary ink. That skepticism lingered even after “Suga” shared a photo of himself getting tattooed on the forehead a day before revealing the finished design.

Comment what I’m getting, wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/HqbhvInycs — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 30, 2025

Nonetheless, O’Malley is no stranger to facial tattoos, but the sheer size of this one inevitably sparked questions about its authenticity. Fans online were split, with some insisting it could be real and arguing it’s exactly the kind of bold move only the 31-year-old UFC star would make, while others dismissed it as temporary ink tied to a promotional stunt.

This can not be real!🤦🏾‍♂️ — Just Julz (@justjulz4u) December 31, 2025

considering its a face tat doesn't look bad — Bobby (@BobbyDailys) December 31, 2025

Hopefully this is ai 🙏 — 𝖓𝖎𝖓𝖏𝖆 (@NinjaNoticing) December 31, 2025

SEEMS LEGIT … move along NOTHIN TO SEE HERE !! 👊🏻🇨🇦👊🏻 — steve jeffs (@steves_simpson) December 31, 2025

I'd give my left cheek to taco bell for 100k and free chalupas for life. — APotato317 (@APotato317) December 31, 2025

I'm scared this is real 😂 — To Dare Is To Do (@To_Dare_IsToDo) December 31, 2025

Sean O’Malley last competed at UFC 316 in June, where his bid to reclaim the bantamweight title fell short after he was submitted in the third round by Merab Dvalishvili.

“Suga” is aiming to move on from his back-to-back setbacks against Dvalishvili as he prepares for his return to the Octagon against Song Yadong at UFC 324, scheduled for January 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.