If Diego Sanchez continues fighting, it won’t be at Bellator MMA.

Sanchez made headlines recently when it was revealed that he was cut by the UFC following the medical record saga involving him, the promotion and his controversial head coach Joshua Fabia.

Before it was official, Sanchez tagged a number of promotions who may be interested in his services as a free agent. Just don’t expect Bellator to be among any interested candidates as president Scott Coker is not interested in signing him according to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

“Scott Coker just told me that Bellator will not be looking to add Diego Sanchez to the roster now that he is a free agent,” Heck tweeted Thursday.

While that’s a blow for Sanchez, there’s certainly other fish in the sea.

There’s the likes of RIZIN, ONE Championship, KSW and many other MMA promotions who may be interested in adding the former lightweight title challenger to their ranks.

Not to forget that bare knuckle boxing is an option as well particularly with Bare Knuckle FC.

Whether they want to take in Sanchez with all the added baggage of Fabia as well as any medical concerns remains to be seen, however.

Where do you think Sanchez will fight next? Or will he end up retiring?