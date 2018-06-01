Sam Alvey Edges Gian Villante In Utica

Sam Alvey was able to get past Gian Villante.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Utica featured a light heavyweight clash between Alvey and Villante. The action took place inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. Both men were coming off victories and looked to keep the momentum going.

Villante backed Alvey up a bit with a body kick. They traded straight punches. Alvey looked to counter punch. A leg kick was there for Villante and he hit two more. Villante missed a head kick. Alvey got kicked in the groin and time quickly resumed. A left hand was there for Alvey and it scored a knock down. Alvey landed a flurry before the round ended.

Alvey landed more punches off counters in the second stanza. Villante landed a right hand, but Alvey still got in another counter. A later flurry was there for Alvey. Villante was a bit more aggressive than the opening round, but it wasn’t an action-packed stanza.

A clean one-two found the target for Alvey in the final frame. Villante connected with a left hand. A body kick landed for Villante. A counter left hand was there for Villante. They tied up at the end of the final round.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Alvey, giving him the split nod.

Final Result: Sam Alvey def. Gian Villante via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)