Sage Northcutt’s UFC Return Is Official

Young UFC welterweight prospect Sage Northcutt’s return to the Octagon has been confirmed.

The UFC took to their official Twitter account to announce that Super Sage will be getting back into the cage for UFC Boise when he takes on Zak Ottow on July 14th:

Northcutt has won back-to-back Octagon appearances against Michel Quinones and Thibault Gouti. This was after suffering the second loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career to fellow “Dana White’s Looking For A Fight” prospect Mickey Gall in December of 2016.

The 22-year-old has quite the test in front of him against fellow UFC veteran Zak Ottow. Ottow has won three of his last five fights, the latter being a TKO win over Mike Pyle in the first round at UFC 222 this past February.

His first three fights in the UFC surprisingly went to a split decision, and Ottow was given the nod for two of them. He has proven to be a dangerous grappler, racking up 10 submissions on the ground throughout his career – an area where Northcutt has struggled in the past.

This will certainly be a fun match-up to watch play out from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on July 14th.