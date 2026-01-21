Rose Namajunas Compares Two-Division UFC Glory to Reaching Super Saiyan Level Two

Rose Namajunas has big plans. The former two-time UFC women’s strawweight queen recently revealed why it is important for her to attain two-division glory.

‘Thug,’ who moved up to the flyweight division in 2023, made her divisional debut against Manon Fiorot and lost by unanimous decision. After that, she returned to the win column and racked up back-to-back wins against Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez before losing to Erin Blanchfield in November 2024.

Last year in June, Rose Namajunas faced Miranda Maverick and won by unanimous decision.

Later this week at UFC 324, ‘Thug’ was originally supposed to lock horns with former champion Alexa Grasso. However, Grasso withdrew because of injury. Now, Namajunas will take on the number two-ranked UFC women’s flyweight contender, Natalia Silva.

🥊🔥 #UFC324 Fight Week is here — the UFC returns after a 6-week hiatus.



The lone women’s bout features a top-10 flyweight (125 lbs) clash as #2 🇧🇷 Natalia Silva faces #6 “Thug” 🇺🇸 Rose Namajunas.



Silva is 7–0 in the UFC and tipped as the next challenger for reigning champion… pic.twitter.com/toWPKuGb1o — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) January 19, 2026

Rose Namajunas confesses why she wants Two-Division Glory, compares it to Reaching Super Saiyan Level Two

Ahead of UFC 324, the 33-year-old appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. When asked by the titular host what continues to drive her to become a two-division UFC champion, Rose Namajunas acknowledged that money is still a motivating factor.

However, she stressed that achieving two-division glory has been a lifelong objective, one she set from the very start of her MMA career. Using a Dragon Ball Z reference, she compared holding two UFC belts to reaching Super Saiyan Level 2.

“I don’t know if you ever watched Dragon Ball Z, but you get to Super Saiyan, right? Super Saiyan level 1 is becoming a champion. No one can ever take that away from you. And not just that, there are different greatness levels of each champion, and everybody has their own unique story.”

She added:

“For what I did at strawweight, I’m very happy with… Now at flyweight, where I actually started my career, it’s like, why not finish there? Becoming a champion there would be like getting to Super Saiyan level 2… Everything’s just bigger at the next weight class; you’ve got to do everything better and bigger and stronger. [That’s why the two‑division thing is important to me. It just sets you above].”

Check out Rose Namajunas’ comments below (6:40):