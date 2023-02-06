Report | Rodtang set to take on Superlek in ONE flyweight kickboxing championship clash

Combat sports icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take on ONE flyweight kickboxing champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, as he targets multi-sport championship success.

The news of the super fight was announced by ONE president Chatri Sityodtong during a recent live Q&A on Facebook.

Rodtang and Superlek appeared destined to clash in 2022, during the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. However, Rodtang would be forced to pull out of the Grand Prix due to weight issues. Despite these complications, ‘The Iron Man’ would still have an active year, picking up wins over Joseph Lasiri and Jacob Smith in Muay Thai, as well as facing off against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, in a highly entertaining custom rules bout.

Superlek also had an eventful 2022. ‘The Kicking Machine’ picked up 3 victories in Muay Thai, including an incredible spear elbow KO over Walter Goncalves. Check out the highlight reel worthy finish below:

Superlek takes out Walter Goncalves with a spear elbow!#ONEonPrimeVideo1 pic.twitter.com/N5bRq09Ih2 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) August 27, 2022

Both men have already claimed a victory in 2023. Superlek claimed the vacant One flyweight kickboxing title, picking up a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Puertas. Rodtang also picked up a win in kickboxing, dominating Jiduo Yibu over three rounds.

THE PAIN TRAIN!



Rodtang dishes out the violence against a very resilient Jiduo Yibu to take home a unanimous decision.#ONEFightNight6 pic.twitter.com/JZipOkHzjB — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) January 14, 2023

Who do you think will come out on top? Rodtang or Superlek?