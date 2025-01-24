Robelis Despaigne Does It Again! ‘The Big Boy’ Scores Another Split-Second KO – Karate Combat 52 Highlights
While it took Robelis Despaigne a little more than four seconds to get his second win under the Karate Combat banner, the Cuban knockout artist delivered another memorable performance inside The Pit at KC52 on Friday night.
In December, ‘The Big Boy’ made a statement in his promotional debut with a four-second KO against Dominik Jędrzejczyk. This time, Despaigne needed roughly 10 seconds to dispatch Brazilian newcomer Marcos Brigagao in Miami.
Official Result: Robelis Despaigne def. Marcos Brigago via KO.
With the win, Despaigne moves to 2-0 in Karate Combat with both of his fights combined lasting less than 20 seconds. Outside of KC, he is 5-2 in his mixed martial arts career, his only two defeats coming in the UFC.