Robelis Despaigne Stacks Another Body with Vicious 7-Second KO at Karate Combat 53

Robelis Despaigne did it again.

Less than a month removed from his 12-second knockout of Marcos Brigagão at Karate Combat 52, ‘The Big Boy’ delivered another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it finish at Friday’s Karate Combat 53 card in Denver, Colorado.

Squaring off with Brazilian veteran Roggers Sousa, Despaigne delivered a booming overhand right that immediately dropped Sousa down to his knee. Despaigne then uncorked a right, a left, and then another right that faceplanted Sousa, bringing an end to the fight just seven seconds into the opening round.

HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE???



Robelis Despaigne didn't need more than ONE PUNCH to take his opponent down, and another one to secure to win.



This is 3 out of 3….



What are we going to do..



KC53 powered by @hedera pic.twitter.com/87J9ZTkkGZ — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) March 1, 2025

Robelis Despaigne is built for Karate combat

The win moved Robelis to 3-0 under the Karate Combat banner. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that his last three fights have a combined total fight time of just 23 seconds. His last seven wins have all come under 18 seconds.

What’s next for Despaigne remains to be seen, but considering he’s averaging one fight every month, it’s safe to say we’ll probably see him at Karate Combat 54.

You can watch the full KC 53 below via the promotion’s official YouTube channel.