RIZIN 14 Results: Floyd Mayweather KO’s Tenshin Nasukawa

RIZIN 14 results have surfaced online after the event wrapped up to end 2018. This event took place on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

It was an important event for the promotion as Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa served as the headliner. Only problem with that for those who wanted to watch this fight was the fact that it wasn’t televised in most countries. Instead, the rest bouts on the card were broadcasted.

A few months ago, it was made clear by RIZIN that this isn’t a fight or a boxing contest but rather an exhibition as the result of this bout will not be put on their records. It will see a three-minute, three-round match with full contact allowed.

The finish of the main event saw Mayweather knock him down 3 times in 2 minutes and then Nasukawa corner threw in the towel. In this bout, Mayweather toyed with him throughout and never in danger.

RIZIN 14 Results

Main Card

Floyd Mayweather def. Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 1 – special boxing exhibition

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Darrion Caldwell via submission (guillotine choke) in R3 to win the Rizin bantamweight title

Ayaka Hamasaki def. Kanna Asakura via submission (armbar) in R2 to win the super atomweight title

Jiri Prochazka def. Brandon Halsey via KO (punches) in R1

Gabi Garcia def. Barbara Nepomuceno via submission (keylock) in R1

Damien Brown def. Daron Cruickshank via submission (guillotine choke) in R1

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Mika Nagano via unanimous decision



Preliminary Card

Kazuyuki Miyata def. Erson Yamamoto via submission (hammerlock) in R2

Johnny Case def. Yusuke Yachi via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in R2

Yuki Motoya def. Justin Scoggins via submission (teepee choke) in R1

Ulka Sasaki def. Manel Kape via unanimous decision

Justyna Zofia Haba def. Shinju Nozawa-Auclair via submission at 3:41 of R2

Tofiq Musayev def. Nobumitsu Tyson via TKO at 1:19 of R2





