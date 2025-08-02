Rinya Nakamura Scores 62-Second Liver-Kick KO Against Nathan Fletcher – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher - UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Rinya Nakamura made quick work of Nathan Fletcher in their UFC Vegas 108 featured prelim bout on Saturday night.

Immediately, Nakamura established himself as the faster striker, but it wasn’t his hands that would get the job done on this night. Instead, it was a perfectly-timed kick to Fletcher’s liver that folded the Brit less than 60 seconds into the opening round. A few ground-and-pound strikes later, the referee was left with no choice but to step in and bring a stop to the onslaught.

Official Result: Rinya Nakamura def. Nathan Fletcher via TKO (liver kick) at 1:02 of Round 1.

With the win, Nakamura moves to 10-1 in his mixed martial arts career and earned his sixth knockout.

Check out Highlights From Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher at UFC Vegas 108:

