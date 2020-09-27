An intriguing lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Rafael Fiziev is in the works for the UFC’s upcoming November 28 event.

That’s according to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Brazilian publication Combate. The bout is yet to be officially announced by the UFC.

Moicano recently moved up to lightweight and enjoyed a successful debut at 155 pounds following a first-round submission win over Damir Hadzovic at UFC Brasilia earlier this year.

The former featherweight contender had previously lost his last two outings to Jose Aldo and The Korean Zombie via TKO.

Fiziev, meanwhile, has impressed many observers thanks to his performances in recent fights. After debuting with the UFC last year in a TKO defeat to Magomed Mustafaev, the Kazakhstan native has enjoyed back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Alex White and Mark Diakiese.

A win for either competitor is unlikely to put them in the top 15 of the stacked lightweight division but could put them in a position to challenge a ranked foe next.

The UFC’s October 28 event will be headlined by a heavyweight encounter between Curtis Blayges and Derrick Lewis. The event should take place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, though, there is no confirmation at this point.

