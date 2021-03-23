Featherweight prospect Ilia Topuria will face his first big test in Ryan Hall.

As per a report from Adjarasport, Topuria will face Hall in the UFC’s upcoming July 10 event. Nothing is official yet, but if true, a fight announcement should be expected soon.

Topuria is 2-0 since joining the UFC in 2020. His most recent outing saw him get an impressive knockout win over Damon Jackson. In Hall, the undefeated Georgian will face a major step up in competition.

For Hall, it’s the opposite as he has long clamored for a ranked opponent only to complain of being ducked. He was finally set to face fellow contender Dan Ige earlier this month only to pull out of the fight due to a hip flexor injury. The American’s last outing came in July 2019 when he outpointed Darren Elkins.

Having had to pull out of his fights on a number of occasions, it looks like the UFC had no choice but to offer him an unranked opponent.

That said, Topuria is far from an easy test and this should be a good indicator of how far he can go in this stacked featherweight division.

Who do you have in this fight?