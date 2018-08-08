Quote: Brock Lesnar Has One Percent Chance To Defeat Daniel Cormier

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not betting on former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar beating current heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier when they throw down inside of the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make this fight happen but did not give an official date for it to happen if it actually does then it has some fight fans have concerns that it won’t due to Lesnar’s history.

Lesnar’s last fight under the UFC banner came back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt, which marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement and as seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Lesnar is still under contract with the WWE but has entered into the USADA testing pool, which would force him to be tested for six months before fighting again. Nurmagomedov went on record by stating that he believes Lesnar would need something of a miracle to defeat Cormier.

“If you talk about Brock Lesnar about striking or wrestling – how can he beat ‘DC’?” Nurmagomedov said at a recent fan Q&A in a Calgary, Alberta, Canada (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “I don’t understand this. ‘DC’ is very tough guy. I think 99 percent ‘DC’ can beat him. Only one percent (Lesnar can win). This is my opinion.” “First of all, he can come back, be clean, work with USADA a little bit,” Nurmagomedov said. “USADA come to my house more than 20 times. I don’t know how many times USADA comes to his house.”

This fight is being slated to take place in January and in the meantime, Cormier can cheer on his teammate while he prepares for his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.