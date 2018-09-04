Police Believe They Know Where Andrea Lee’s Husband Is Hiding

Police believe they know where Andrea Lee’s fugitive husband Donny Aaron has been hiding. At a mixed martial arts gym of all places.

The 42-year-old Aaron was charged with several felonies last month. Including domestic violence/battery and false imprisonment stemming from an incident with Lee last month. Aaron was also accused of choking and burning her with cigarettes before Lee managed to fight him off.

After receiving a number of tips from the MMA community, police have reason to believe that Aaron may be held up at an MMA gym. Shreveport (La.) police spokesperson Angie Willhite warned that anyone harboring a fugitive can be charged with a crime.

“I don’t know if people understand there are consequences to that,” Willhite told MMA Junkie. “If they’re intentionally harboring this man, that’s against the law. You can’t do that, and I would certainly hope that wouldn’t be the case.”

Initially, police believed Aaron to be hiding in Georgia. The Shreveport spokesperson Willhite explained that the local authorities have been made aware of Aaron’s fugitive status, however, she is unsure if his warrants are extraditable.

In the meantime, the authorities ask that if you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of Aaron to please call the agency’s anonymous tip line.