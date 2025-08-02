Piera Rodriguez Scores Close Split Decision Win Over Ketlen Souza – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Piera Rodriguez made it two-in-a-row with an uncomfortably close split decision victory over Ketlen Souza in the UFC Vegas 108 opener on Saturday night.

Souza looked good early on, landing some solid shots, but the story of the first round was Rodriguez’s brutal body attack, landing knees and ripping to Souza’s midsection. Rodriguez closed out the round with her first takedown of the fight.

Rodriguez once again worked Souza to the mat in the second stanza after Souza threw an ill-advised flying knee. Before long, Souza climbed back to her feet and went fishing for her own takedown attempt. Souza pinned Rodriguez’s back against the fence, but the two were stuck in a stalemate that ran out the remaining time on the clock.

After trading shots with Souza in the third, Rodriguez landed her seventh takedown of the fight with just over a minute to go. Souza attempted to scramble her way up, but she couldn’t muster the strength, allowing Rodriguez to keep her on the mat through the final bell.

Official Result: Piera Rodriguez def. Ketlen Souza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza at UFC Vegas 108:

VAMOS VENEZUELA 🇻🇪 Piera Rodríguez se lleva la victoria por decisión dividida 🫡 #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/vOqJCiL5aE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 2, 2025