Photo: Paulo Costa Looks Jacked Ahead Of Yoel Romero Fight At UFC 241

Paulo Costa is set for a blockbuster middleweight clash against Yoel Romero, and looks to be in great shape with just over a month to go.

The two 185-pounders meet at UFC 241 on August 17 in what promises to be a barnburner of a contest. Given the physiques of both fighters, allegations have come both their ways of using performance enhancing drugs.

Both have, in fact, tested positive and were suspended for banned substances, but not in the way that you’d think. Romero ingested a tainted supplement and would later successfully sue the supplement company. As for Costa, he was suspended as well, but for receiving prohibited IV infusions for stomach medication.

Regardless, certain sections of fans still assume they’re on steroids, more so with Costa. The Brazilian doesn’t seem to care much, though, as he recently posted an image of his arms on Instagram:

Perhaps it really is just a case of superior genetics.

Who do you think takes this UFC 241 matchup?