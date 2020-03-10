PFL Announce Exciting New Signings For 2020 Season

Spread the word!













The PFL has just announced a slew of new signings for its upcoming 2020 season. The promotion had previously said that fifty percent of this year’s roster would be new fighters, so this latest news is not unexpected.

However, what may surprise some fans are the names that are set to compete under the PFL banner, now entering its third year of competition. The latest batch of signings contains several fighters who have competed with success under the UFC and Bellator banners.

Athletes such as BRAVE CF Featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins former UFC heavyweight Justin Willis and former Bellator Light Heavyweight Jordan Young should ensure that this year’s PFL season is the company’s most competitive yet.

The PFL will also be hoping that the fresh faces, along with a growing brand familiarity among MMA fans, will see an increase in its television ratings as well as media/fan interest in the promotion.

Below is the list of new signings from today’s announcement.

Featherweight Division:

Bubba Jenkins

Men’s Lightweight Division:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Marcin Held

Clay Collard

Johnny Case

Women’s Lightweight Division

Cindy Dandois

Laura Sanchez

Light Heavyweight Division

Jordan Young

Heavyweight Division

Justin Willis

Mohammed Usman