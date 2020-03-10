PFL Announce Exciting New Signings For 2020 Season

The PFL has just announced a slew of new signings for its upcoming 2020 season. The promotion had previously said that fifty percent of this year’s roster would be new fighters, so this latest news is not unexpected.
However, what may surprise some fans are the names that are set to compete under the PFL banner, now entering its third year of competition. The latest batch of signings contains several fighters who have competed with success under the UFC and Bellator banners.
Athletes such as BRAVE CF Featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins former UFC heavyweight Justin Willis and former Bellator Light Heavyweight Jordan Young should ensure that this year’s PFL season is the company’s most competitive yet.
The PFL will also be hoping that the fresh faces, along with a growing brand familiarity among MMA fans, will see an increase in its television ratings as well as media/fan interest in the promotion.
Below is the list of new signings from today’s announcement.
Featherweight Division:
Bubba Jenkins
Men’s Lightweight Division:
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Marcin Held
Clay Collard
Johnny Case
Women’s Lightweight Division
Cindy Dandois
Laura Sanchez
Light Heavyweight Division
Jordan Young
Heavyweight Division
Justin Willis
Mohammed Usman