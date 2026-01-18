Paul Hughes Challenges Arman Tsarukyan: “Let’s run it, Name the date”

PFL lightweight contender Paul Hughes recently revealed that he was offered to grapple against Arman Tsarukyan in December under the Hype FC banner. The Irish fighter claims he accepted the offer but was then ghosted by the matchmakers.

Last month, Tsarukyan took on UFC middleweight bullet Shara Magomedov in a grappling match at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. Although ‘Ahalkalakets’ got two takedowns, neither fighter was able to get a submission. The contest lasted only 6 minutes and ended in a draw.

The Armenian fighter has been keeping himself busy after the UFC denied him a title shot. He most recently made a statement in his Real American Freestyle debut on January 10 at RAF 5, defeating Lance Palmer by 10-0 technical fall in the first period.

Paul Hughes has called out Arman Tsarukyan for a grappling bout. The 28-year-old posted on X:

“I was also offered this [Grappling bout agaisnt Arman Tsarukyan in December]. I accepted, and they went ghost 😶‍🌫️ @ArmanUfc let’s run it. Name the date.”

Check out Paul Hughes’ comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili was also offered a grappling match against Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was also offered to grapple Arman Tsarukyan in December. Dvalishvili was looking forward to the challenge and was ready to step in on three days’ notice, but had to back out due to a busted-up nose. ‘The Machine’ said:

“They told me Arman’s opponent had pulled out, and there were only a few days left… They asked if I would grapple with Arman in Armenia, so I took that as a challenge, and I said, ‘There’s no chance he beats me.’ I looked at the rules and saw it was submission-only. I thought, ‘How is he supposed to submit me? No chance.’ Then I just went to train the next day, but my nose opened up again, and that’s why I didn’t take it. Otherwise, taking that would’ve been a gangster move on 3 days’ notice.” [h/t: MMA Pros Pick]

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below: