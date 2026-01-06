Paul Felder Praises Choice of Flavor Flav as US Bobsleigh Hypeman

Former UFC fighter and well respected commentator Paul Felder has spoken greatly regarding Flavor Flav becoming the “hype man” for the US Bobsleigh team.

This is in the build up of the Winter Olympics taking place in Milan and Cortina this February. The American artist was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame back in 2013 and is well known across the country. The appointment was made back in October last year. His vibrance and personality is something that is missing when it comes to a sport like bobsleigh and his presence can only be a positive when it comes to media coverage over the Olympics this winter.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 27: Flavor Flav, rapper and hype man for the U.S. women’s water polo team stands for a portrait outside the Aquatics Center before the opening match between the U.S. and Greece at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. In May, U.S. water polo captain Maggie Steffens put out a call for sponsorship and Flavor Fav made a financial contribution to the women’s team for the Paris Olympics. (Photo by Jessica Koscielniak/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

paul Felder Lauds Over Flavor Flav

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 01: Paul Felder is seen during the broadcast of the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Speaking on the popular podcast Believe You Me hosted by himself and British MMA Icon Michael Bisping, the former featherweight had this to say about Flavor Flav being the hype man for the upcoming Winter Olympics,

“That is absolutely incredible, to see Flavor Flav hyping up a sport like bobsled. Look at the crew around them. They’re like—they probably don’t even know who freaking Flavor Flav is—but they’re like, ‘This guy’s got energy.’ These are young Olympians. There’s no way. They’re too young even for Flavor of Love, you know? Flavor of Love was his ‘15 years later, this is my comeback.’ And now we’re to the point where most Olympic athletes weren’t forming memories while that show was on the air.”

“Dude, the most incredible hype man in the history of hype men: Flavor Flav himself. Fresh off of him sponsoring and doing the hype‑man duties for the women’s water polo team last year. He ingratiated himself to the United States Olympic Committee, I guess, and they said, ‘Dog, the Olympics needs more Flavor Flav. How do we get you involved?’ He said, ‘Yo, I loved Cool Runnings. Let me work with the bobsled‑skeleton team.’ So yeah, that is his official job at the 2026 Olympics. They’re sending in Flavor Flav to Milan to hype up the US men’s bobsled team.” All Quotes via the BYM Podcast.

Will you be tuning into the Winter Olympics?