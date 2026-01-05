When To Tell The Referee That You Can’t See? Former UFC Champ Michael Bisping Tells All

UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on when you should tell the referee that your vision is compromised.

Recently, there’s been a big controversy surrounding Tom Aspinall, the current UFC heavyweight champion. It stems from the nasty double eye injury that he suffered at the hands of Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321, which rendered him unable to continue in the fight. Someone who knows a thing or two about suffering eye injuries in big bouts is none other than Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping’s problems weren’t quite as immediate as Tom’s, but it certainly had long-lasting effects as he is now blind in one eye, stemming from a detached retina problem from when he fought Vitor Belfort many years ago. Alas, while it’s certainly impacted his life, he was still able to become a world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent podcast, Michael Bisping spoke about discussions that should be had with the referee when you suffer problems like this in the cage.

Michael Bisping breaks down UFC referees

“For all the people that were out there saying, ‘Oh, you never say you can’t see, you shouldn’t have said that’… We all know as fighters, don’t say you can’t see. And they’re right. Don’t say you can’t see unless you can’t [expletive] see.

“Because if you can, they’re like… when you say ‘I can’t see,’ it’s usually because you’re trying to get out of the fight because you’re tired, because it’s not going your way. But if you can’t see, you’re like, ‘I can’t see, guys. I can’t [expletive] see.’ How are you going to go and fight if you can’t see? And apparently a month later, he still can’t see.”

