Paul Daley will no longer be competing at Bellator 247.

Daley — a winner of his last two outings — was originally set to headline the event taking place Thursday in a welterweight matchup with Derek Anderson in Milan, Italy.

However, both fighters didn’t show up to the scales on Wednesday. It was later confirmed by Bellator that “Semtex” missed weight by 2.6 pounds and was then transported to a local hospital.

“Paul Daley weighed in at 172.6 during the official window,” Bellator statement’s read. “He was unable to make it to the stage during the ceremonial weigh-ins shortly after and was subsequently transported. Fight is off and we will have a a new main event shortly.”

Daley would later reveal that he suffered some cramps as a result of his weight cut. However, he was hoping the fight would still go ahead as he recovered at the hospital and didn’t receive an IV either.

That wasn’t the case, however.

“No IV, fit to go, wanted to fight,” Daley said (via MMA Fighting). “And then I’ve just heard that there’s no chance. Like I said, [what happened with the last part of the weight cut] is not unusual for professional fighters, it just normally takes place in our rooms with our team.

“It’s just unfortunate that it took place downstairs and that Bellator, CBS, and Sky Sports—even though I’m fit, I’m healthy, I’m 100 percent, no hospital treatment, ready to go right now—they don’t want to put the fight on. So I apologize.”

The new Bellator 247 main event will see a women’s flyweight bout between Kate Jackson and Bellator kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz.

What do you make of Daley’s situation?