Patrick Habirora Explains Why Fighters Are “Boring,” Opens Up on Fear, Shares Love for Anime and Manga

Patrick Habirora has explained why he considers mixed martial artists a bit boring. The budding PFL star recently discussed his passion for anime, manga, and mixed martial arts during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.



Additionally, ‘The Belgian Bomber’ said that he doesn’t mind admitting his fear, but that won’t stop him from knocking someone out.

Patrick Habirora finds MMA fighters a bit boring, as in his opinion, they are not authentic and frequently give the impression that they are fearless when, in fact, everyone is. He told Helwani:

“I think [MMA fighters] are a little bit boring. They’re always saying the same thing and the same sentences. For example, they’re going to say, ‘I’m never scared about this guy. I’m going to crush him out. I don’t feel anything.’ We all feel the same feelings. We all are stressed, we all have our hearts beating fast… Stop lying or stop pretending to be someone you’re not. Everyone is trying to fit in the same cases and same boxes. I’m not like this. I love MMA. I love mangas. I love anime. I don’t mind to say that I’m scared, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna knock you out.”

Habirora demonstrates his passion for anime on his Instagram and X profile. For instance, his cover image on X features Monkey D. Luffy, the main character of the Japanese manga series One Piece.

Patrick Habirora recently knocked out Israel Adesanya’s friend

Patrick Habirora, nicknamed ‘The Belgian Bomber,’ most recently locked horns with former UFC fighter Kevin Jousset. Jousset is Israel Adesanya’s friend and City Kickboxing teammate.

He was removed from the UFC roster in 2025 following 2 back-to-back losses.

In Kevin Jousset’s PFL debut, on December 13, 2025, at PFL Europe 4, he was put to sleep by Patrick Habirora. The 24-year-old dropped him with a perfect left hook and finished with ground and pound.

Check out the finish below:

MADNESS IN LYON!



There's something in the air always when Patrick Habirora fights as he gets another first round finish! 🤯🤯#PFLLyon | LDLC Arena, Lyon | 📺LIVE NOW on the ESPN app pic.twitter.com/AmwGBOkuKK — PFL (@PFLMMA) December 13, 2025

Patrick Habirora now has a professional MMA record of 8-0 (4 wins in PFL). In his 8 pro bouts, he boasts seven stoppage victories (of which 6 are round 1 stoppages).