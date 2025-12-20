Patricio Pitbull Opens Up on Long-Delayed Nose Surgery: “It’s Been Affecting My Practices and Sleep”

Patricio Pitbull has informed fans that he recently underwent surgery to fix his broken nose and will resume training in a few weeks.

Pitbull is currently ranked number 12 on the UFC featherweight chart. The former two-weight Bellator champion signed with the UFC in February 2025 and made his debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314, losing via unanimous decision.

For his second UFC fight, Pitbull locked horns with Dan Ige at UFC 318. This time, after going the distance, the 38-year-old returned to winning ways and also secured his first win in the UFC. However, during his fight with Ige, the Brazilian broke his nose. He didn’t undergo surgery right away, as he wanted to stay active and fight 2 more times in 2025. However, now that the year is ending, Pitbull finally decided to fix the condition, as it was affecting his sleep and training. He posted on X:

“I just had surgery to fix a broken nose I suffered back on the Dan Ige fight. I kept postponing it because I wanted to fight two more times this year. Unfortunately it didn’t happen and with nothing set for the start of the new year I opted to get the surgery done as it’s been affecting my practices and sleep ever since. I’ll get back to full training in a few weeks, and we should have fight news soon.”

Check out Patricio Pitbull’s comments below:

Patricio Pitbull’s last UFC fight was cancelled

After the Dan Ige fight, Patricio Pitbull was slated to fight Losene Keita on the latter’s UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 258. However, Keita failed to make weight and was three pounds over the non-title featherweight limit.

Pitbull felt that entering the octagon with Keita, who weighed 149 pounds, would give the latter an unfair advantage. Hence, he chose not to compete in a catchweight bout.