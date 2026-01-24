Paddy Pimblett believes he’s under Justin Gaethje’s skin ahead of UFC 324

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has explained why he believes he’s been able to get under Justin Gaethje’s skin ahead of UFC 324.

Tonight at UFC 324, Paddy Pimblett will attempt to become the new UFC interim lightweight champion. It is easily the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career thus far, and if he wins, he will set himself up for a blockbuster showdown with undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Of course, getting to that point is going to be easier said than done. That’s because Paddy Pimblett is going up against the aforementioned Justin Gaethje, who is widely considered to be one of the most exciting and one of the most dangerous fighters in the history of the sport.

Ahead of fight night, Paddy Pimblett had the following to say about why he believes he’s been able to get under the skin of ‘The Highlight’.

Paddy Pimblett looks ahead to Justin Gaethje fight

“I think he’s a little bit jittery,” Pimblett said. “He’s used to all the crowd being behind him and being the man of the hour. Everyone wants to come and watch Justin Gaethje, but it’s not like that this weekend.

“I noticed it yesterday a bit. When we were getting asked questions and stuff, he was a little bit looking around, especially when Sean O’Malley was talking with Song Yadong, and everyone was shouting ‘U-S-A,’ he was looking around like, ‘Why aren’t they doing that for me?’

“It’s funny, I’m a little bit under the skin. I said to him, ‘Come on, take the flip-flops off.’ He was like, ‘You was on your tiptoes yesterday.’ I wasn’t, and I just said to him, ‘How did the weight cut go?’ ‘Great, don’t worry about me.’ It didn’t look like it went great, mate.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting