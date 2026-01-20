MMA All-Time Great Explains Where Paddy Pimblett Has An Edge over Justin Gaethje: ‘Flying triangles, kimuras, attacking from everywhere’

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has explained where he believes Paddy Pimblett has the edge over Justin Gaethje heading into UFC 324.

In the main event of UFC 324, Paddy Pimblett will lock horns with Justin Gaethje for the UFC interim lightweight championship. While Paddy is the favorite in the eyes of many, we all know what Gaethje is capable of – and it’ll be interesting to see how much success he has in the striking department given that the Liverpudlian is of the belief that he can’t get knocked out.

For Paddy Pimblett, this is all about proving that he’s ‘the guy’ at 155 pounds. Of course, if he wins this fight, he’ll have to go one step further by locking horns with Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title, which is a bout that we would expect to see get made at some point later in the year – so long as Ilia has resolved his personal issues.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the aforementioned Demetrious Johnson had the following to say about Paddy Pimblett’s skills.

Demetrious Johnson’s view on Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje

“When he starts grappling, that’s when he just starts to shine. That’s why I think he has a leg over Justin Gaethje – I’m talking flying triangles, going for kimuras, attacking from everywhere. When Paddy gets on top, that’s where he’s his most dangerous.

“He mounts, neon‑belly, he’s constantly progressing his position. Right when he gets on top, the energy just goes. He follows the back, puts the hooks in, body triangle on a shorter guy like Chandler – that’s a pain in the ass to get out of. His grappling is definitely really, really top‑level. When he gets on top of you, he wears guys out.”

Get ready, fight fans, because this one is going to be explosive.