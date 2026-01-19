Paddy Pimblett Compares Justin Gaethje to ‘Iron’ Ahead of UFC 324: “It’s just like fighting Chandler again”

Paddy Pimblett believes facing Justin Gaethje is similar to fighting Michael Chandler. This weekend, Pimblett will headline UFC 324 opposite Gaethje, with the interim lightweight title up for grabs.

On fight week, ‘The Baddy’ was interviewed by Applied Nutrition. During the sit-down, Pimblett expressed confidence and claimed that he can dismantle Gaethje in several ways, whether it be on the ground or staying toe-to-toe with ‘The Highlight.’ He also compared Gaethje to Chandler and stated:

“I have so many ways to finish him, and all he’s got is an overhand right. It’s just like fighting Chandler again. That’s the way I’m looking at this. He’s got one way to catch me, and I’ve got about 50 different ways to finish him.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler locked horns at UFC 314 last year, where the Brit bloodied ‘Iron’ by Round 3, dragged him to the canvas, unleashed heavy ground-and-pound, and sealed a TKO victory. Pimblett now plans to hand ‘The Highlight’ the same fate.

Paddy Pimblett predicts stand-up KO over Justin Gaethje

In a recent interview with Paramount UFC Crew, Paddy Pimblett doubled down on his belief that he will knock out Justin Gaethje within three rounds. ‘The Baddy’ is predicting a stand-up KO over ‘The Highlight.’ He said:

“Just the same as Chandler. He [Justin Gaethje] doesn’t get past the third [round]… I keep having visions of knocking him out on the feet. To be honest, I keep having mad, crazy visions of knocking him out on the feet, but wherever the fight goes, TKO or submission by round three.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

Although Pimblett plans to stand and bang with Gaethje, the latter has promised that he will ruin his opponent’s wish for a firefight by forcing him to wrestle. The 37-year-old told New York Post Sports: