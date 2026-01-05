Paddy Pimblett Believes Alexander Volkanovski Would Chase Lightweight Gold Against Him

Paddy Pimblett thinks that if he becomes the undisputed UFC lightweight kingpin, then Alexander Volkanovski might move up and face him in pursuit of two-division glory.

The Baddy’ will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight strap in champion Ilia Topuria’s absence. If Topuria’s return is delayed amidst his divorce proceedings, he might either vacate or be stripped. Hence, the soon-to-be-crowned interim champion at UFC 324 could be upgraded to the undisputed status.

‘The Baddy’ has his sights on the undisputed gold and believes that once he becomes the champion, Volkanovski will move up to fight him. Pimblett, however, has no desire to fight ‘The Great.’ During a recent sit-down with Tom Aspinall, he said:

“I think if I win and he wins, and I get upgraded to undisputed champ, it wouldn’t surprise me if [Volk] thinks that’s the perfect opportunity to win the lightweight belt. I don’t want to fight Volk, I proper like Volk.”

Alexander Volkanovski has competed in the UFC lightweight division three times. In his last two appearances at 155 pounds, both of which were title fights against then-champion Islam Makhachev, the Australian lost a closely contested decision in their first outing before being knocked out cold in the rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski will run it back with Diego Lopes at UFC 325

The current and two-time UFC featherweight champion is slated to run it back with Diego Lopes at UFC 325. After that, he plans on fighting Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev. Alexander Volkanovski has also expressed interest in facing Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev again at lightweight, though such matchups do not appear likely in the immediate future.

There have also been rumors about ‘The Great’ laying his gloves down after UFC 325. In the clip posted above, Tom Aspinall confessed that if Volkanovski can get past Lopes again, then he should retire after the win.