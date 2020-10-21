Ovince Saint Preux is back as he is set to take on Jamahal Hill in light heavyweight action.

That’s according to multiple outlets confirming an initial report from Cageside Press. It will be taking place December 5 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

“OSP” is coming off an impressive second-round knockout of Alonzo Menifield in September. It was notably his return to the light heavyweight division following a split decision defeat to Ben Rothwell in his heavyweight debut back in May.

The former title challenger would confirm the matchup on social media while also revealing he had signed a new contract with the UFC.

Just signed a new contract with UFC and I'll be back in action December 5th.

📷 @davefretz

📝 @ko_reps

— Ovince Saint Preux (@003_OSP) October 21, 2020

Hill, meanwhile, remains undefeated with an 7-0 (1NC) record. The Dana White‘s Contender Series alumni made his UFC debut with a unanimous decision win over Darko Stosic in January. He followed it up with a knockout win over Klidson Abreu in May only for it to be overturned after he tested positive for marijuana.

The December 5 event will be headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jack Hermansson and Darren Till. Here are some of the fights on the card:

Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Bethe Correia vs. Yanan Wu

Jake Collier vs. Gian Villante

Maryna Moroz vs. Taila Santos

Cody Durden vs. Jimmy Flick

John Allan vs. Roman Dolidze

Jamahal Hill vs. Ovince Saint Preux

