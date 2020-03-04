ONE Championship Announces Full Card for ONE: Heart of Heroes

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has announced the line up for its upcoming Vietnamese card, with a pair of ONE Super Series title bouts set to headline the bill.

ONE: Heart of Heroes is scheduled to take place Friday, March 20, inside Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Tho Indoor Stadium. ONE made their promotional debut in Vietnam in 2019 when it held ONE: Immortal Triumph last September.

Due to the illegality of MMA in Vietnam, ONE: Immortal Triumph was an all stand-up-affair and with the law unchanged ONE: Heart of Heroes will also consist exclusively of ONE Super Series bouts.

The main event of ONE: Heart of Heroes will be a bantamweight kickboxing title bout between the defending champion Alaverdi Ramazanov and Thailand’s Nong-O. The Thai currently holds the bantamweight Muay Thai belt and will be looking to add a second strap around his waist.

In the co-main event, Slovakia’s Viktoria Lipianska will take on England’s Iman Barlow for the right to be crowned the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Here is the full line up for ONE: Heart of Heroes

Main Card:

Kickboxing Bantamweight World Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Nong-O

Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Nong-O Muay Thai Strawweight World Championship: Viktoria Lipianska vs. Iman Barlow

Viktoria Lipianska vs. Iman Barlow Flyweight Muay Thai: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs. Sok Thy

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs. Sok Thy Featherweight Kickboxing: Enriko Kehl vs. Yohann Fairtex Drai

Enriko Kehl vs. Yohann Fairtex Drai Flyweight Muay Thai: Jacob Smith vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9

Prelims:

Flyweight Muay Thai: Chris Nguyen vs. Momotaro

Chris Nguyen vs. Momotaro Bantamweight Muay Thai: Albert Tu’ua vs. Kenta Yamada

Albert Tu’ua vs. Kenta Yamada Welterweight Muay Thai: Santino Verbeek vs. Miles Simson

Santino Verbeek vs. Miles Simson Catchweight (130 lbs) Kickboxing: Josh Tonna vs. Alejandro Rivas

Josh Tonna vs. Alejandro Rivas Catchweight (130 lbs) Kickboxing: Jackie Buntan vs. Bae Myung Ho

Jackie Buntan vs. Bae Myung Ho Atomweight Muay Thai: Bi Nguyen vs. Rudzma Abubakar

Bi Nguyen vs. Rudzma Abubakar Featherweight Muay Thai : Brown Pinas vs. Michael Pham

: Brown Pinas vs. Michael Pham Middlweight Kickboxing: Florent Kaouachi vs. Beybulat Isaev