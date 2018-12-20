ONE Championship Announces Demetrious Johnson & Eddie Alvarez’s Debuts

Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez will make their ONE Championship debuts just three months into the new year.

On the heels of a landmark year, the Asia-based fight promotion hopes to have an even bigger 2019.

ONE Championship will make its debut in Japan on March 31, 2019, at Ryogoku Kokugikan. That is an 11,000-capacity venue near Tokyo. The event will stream on the promotion’s award-winning app.

In his first bout with the promotion Johnson will fight Yuya Wakamatsu in a flyweight bout. Alvarez will take on Timofey Nastyukin in his debut with ONE.

Also on the card, atomweight champion Angela Lee will move up in weight to challenge the strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. Middleweight champ Aung La N Sang and lightweight champ Eduard Folayang will defend their belts as well.