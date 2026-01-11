OKTAGON 82: Europe’s Biggest Middleweight Showdown Lands in Dusseldorf – Kerim Engizek vs. Krzysztof Jotko

OKTAGON kicks off 2026 with one of the most anticipated fights in European MMA history. On January 17 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, the promotion stages the grand finale of the Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament, with reigning champion Kerim Engizek facing former UFC veteran Krzysztof Jotko in a clash for 300,000 euros and the title of Europe’s top middleweight.​

​Kerim Engizek vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Engizek, 34, representing Turkey and Germany out of Düsseldorf’s UFD Gym, entered the tournament as OKTAGON middleweight champion and has extended an unbeaten run that now stretches approximately ten years. His road to the final included a unanimous decision over Kamil Oniszczuk at OKTAGON 66 in February 2025, a first-round TKO of former Cage Warriors champion Mick Stanton at OKTAGON 74 in August, and a brutal three-round war with Dominik Humburger at OKTAGON 77 in October that earned immediate “Fight of the Year” consideration.​

The Humburger fight became the defining moment of Engizek’s campaign. The video includes extended footage of that contest, showing Engizek absorbing heavy damage in the first round, breaking his nose and his hand, yet rallying to win a unanimous decision (29-28 across all three scorecards). Post-fight medical evaluation revealed the hand would need four to six weeks to heal properly, though Engizek stated he regained nearly full mobility within a week. He frames the injury and comeback in motivational terms throughout the promo, repeatedly referencing his difficult upbringing and describing himself as “a hungry lion” who refuses to return to poverty.

Jotko, 36, a Polish fighter now based in Florida, compiled an 11-6 UFC record between 2013 and 2022 and sits at world ranking number 37 in the middleweight division. He entered OKTAGON in 2025 and has gone 3-0 in the promotion, defeating Ion Surdu via unanimous decision in the tournament’s opening round, stopping Marek Mazúch by third-round TKO in the quarterfinals at OKTAGON 74, and edging Hojat Khajevand via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in the semifinals at OKTAGON 77. Jotko missed weight for the Khajevand fight but was permitted to continue as the reserve bout alternate.​

The winner of Engizek vs. Jotko collects 300,000 euros and the Tipsport Gamechanger crown, while the runner-up receives 130,000 euros. Beyond the prize money, the fight determines who can legitimately claim to be Europe’s number one middleweight, a distinction both men have publicly pursued. For Engizek, victory on home soil in Düsseldorf extends his unbeaten streak into an 11th year and solidifies his status as OKTAGON’s marquee German star. For Jotko, winning delivers the biggest accomplishment of his post-UFC career and maintains his perfect record in Europe.​

OKTAGON 82 includes a reserve bout from the Gamechanger tournament, with Daniel Ligocki now facing David Zawada after original opponent Dominik Humburger withdrew due to health issues. Other featured matchups include lightweight contender Gjoni Palokaj (12-3) against Cage Warriors veteran James Hendin (10-3), and a heavyweight clash between Marc Doussis (9-5) and Yevhenii Orlov (9-1), both of whom have won all their victories by finish.

OKTAGON positions this as the opening salvo of their 2026 season and a statement event for the promotion’s standing in the global MMA hierarchy, returning to Düsseldorf where Engizek has historically drawn large crowds. Doors open at 5:00 PM local time on January 17, with the main card expected to begin around 6:00 PM and run through approximately 11:00 PM. The event is available live via pay-per-view on OKTAGON.tv.

