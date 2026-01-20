Oddsmakers Expect Jean Silva to Defeat Arnold Allen at UFC 324

Arnold Allen returns to the octagon after an 18-month hiatus to face Jean Silva in a pivotal featherweight clash opening the main card at UFC 324 on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight carries significant stakes for both competitors, with Allen defending his sixth-ranked position and Silva attempting to bounce back from his first promotional loss.​

UFC 324 Odds: Arnold Allen Vs Jean Silva

The betting markets have installed Silva as a substantial favorite, with some books listing him at -310 while Allen sits at +230. Additional sportsbooks show similar pricing, with Silva ranging from -275 to -330 across various platforms. The implied win probability favors the Brazilian at approximately 75 percent compared to Allen's 31 percent.​

The method of victory betting reflects Silva’s finishing reputation. Books offer +170 to +175 for Silva by knockout and +1400 for submission, while Allen by decision sits around +300. The fight going the distance trades at varying prices depending on the sportsbook, indicating uncertainty about whether Allen’s durability can withstand Silva’s early pressure.​

Allen brings a 20-3 record into the contest, having most recently defeated Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July 2024. That victory ended a two-fight skid that included losses to Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev, the only defeats on Allen’s UFC ledger. The English fighter spent the past 16 months recovering from a shoulder injury that required surgery for a subluxation, separated joint, torn labrum, and damaged rotator cuff.​

Silva enters UFC 324 with a 16-3 record and ranked tenth in the featherweight division. The Fighting Nerds representative suffered his first octagon setback in September 2025 when Diego Lopes knocked him out via spinning elbow and follow-up punches at 4:48 of the second round at Noche UFC. The defeat snapped a 13-fight winning streak dating back to 2018.​

Prior to the Lopes loss, Silva had established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers, winning his first five UFC appearances by stoppage. He knocked out Westin Wilson, Charles Jourdain, Drew Dober, and Melsik Baghdasaryan before submitting Bryce Mitchell with a ninja choke at UFC 314 in April 2025. Silva held the longest active finish streak in the UFC before the Lopes fight.​

The physical matchup shows Allen standing 5’8″ to 5’9″ with a 70-inch reach, slightly shorter than Silva’s 5’7″ height but possessing a one-inch reach advantage. Allen fights from a southpaw stance, utilizing technical kickboxing and distance management to set traps for opponents. His game centers on lateral movement, feints, and crisp left hands thrown straight down the center.

Silva employs an orthodox stance and walks opponents down with aggressive striking combinations. The Brazilian excels at closing distance and landing power shots in close quarters, with 12 of his 16 career victories coming by knockout. His finishing ability peaks in rounds one and two, where he secured all his UFC stoppages before the Mitchell submission.​

Expert predictions generally favor Silva, citing his offensive output and recent finishing success. However, some analysts note Allen’s technical superiority and cardio could prove decisive if he survives the early rounds. The southpaw versus orthodox matchup potentially benefits Silva, who has shown proficiency against southpaw opponents previously.​​

For Silva, the fight represents a crucial test of his championship aspirations following the Lopes defeat. The Fighting Nerds team suffered multiple high-profile losses in recent months, with teammates Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy dropping decisions at UFC Paris shortly before Silva’s knockout loss. Silva has publicly stated he believes the UFC views him as future championship material and aims to prove the Lopes fight was an aberration rather than a trend.​