Amado Vargas Scores Controversial Victory Against Deen The Great – Misfits Mania Highlights

Amado Vargas bullied his way to a decisive victory over Nurideen ‘Deen The Great’ Shabazz at Misfits Mania on Saturday night.

Vargas came out swinging from the get-go and, before long, received a stern warning from the referee for repeated rabbit punches to the back of Deen’s head. Following the wild start, Vargas enlisted a more methodical approach, peppering his opponent with solid body shots.

Of course, that didn’t stop Vargas from putting everything into every blow, highlighting the disdain he has for his opponent.

Vargas’ relentless pressure continued in the third as he was intent on bullying Deen. That nearly backfired as Deen connected with a big overhand right after eating an especially brutal hook to the body from Vargas.

Vargas’ onslaught nearly finished the fight in round four, but Deen weathered the storm. Interestingly, Vargas was deducted a point during the stanza after landing yet another rabbit punch. Still, Deen would likely need a finish if he hopes to leave Dubai with a win.

Deen swings heavy leather in the fifth, looking for the elusive knockout blow. Unfortunately, the moment would never come as Vargas continued to punish Deen’s body through the penultimate round. Deen brought that same sense of urgency in the sixth and final round, landing a solid two-punch combo culminating in an uppercut.

Vargas didn’t hesitate to fire back before the bell, putting an exclamation point on a decisive victory for the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.

Official Result: Amado Vargas def. Deen The Great via unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 58-55).

Despite taking the unanimous decision, Vargas’ victory came with a hint of controversy after he was practically allowed to deliver more than 20 illegal blows to the back of Deen’s head before being deducted a single point.

Misfits commentary is so BIASSS. Bro amando vargas being dirty in the clinch. Deen is the one doing the boxing🤣🤣



He got hit 20 times back of the head #MisfitsMania — RaffiMMA🇦🇲 (@raffi_mma) December 20, 2025

