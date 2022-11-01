UFC middleweight, Nick Maximov, along with veteran Canadian light heavyweight contender, Misha Cirkunov have found themselves among a rather lengthy list of roster cuts with the UFC this weekend – with both handed their respective release from the organization.

As per an initial report from algorithmic-based Twitter account, UFC Roster Watch, Nick Maximov, as well as Cirukunov join a list of fighters containing; Darian Weeks, Cameron VanCamp, Jesse Ronson, Charlie Ontiveros, Magomed Mustafaev, and Louis Cosce to be released from the organization over the weekend.

❌ Fighter removed: Nick Maximov — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 31, 2022

Maximov, an exciting prospect ahead of his Octagon debut and trainer alongside UFC welterweight veteran, Nate Diaz, and his elder brother, former title challenger, Nick Diaz – embarked on a four-fight run with the organization.

Nick Maximov landed in the UFC off the back of a win on DWCS

Landing in the promotion off the back of a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Nick Maximov defeated both Cody Brundage, and Punahele Soriano to kick off his UFC tenure, before suffering back-to-back defeats opposite the duo of Andre Petroski, and Jacob Malkoun.

For Cirkunov, the recognizable light heavyweight grappler on the other hand, has featured under the banner of the UFC since 2015, most recently suffering an October knockout loss to Alonzo Menifield which came as his fourth consecutive defeat.

15-9 as a professional, Cirkunov would land notable Octagon wins over the likes of Ion Cutelaba, Nikita Krylov, Patrick Cummins, and most recently, Jimmy Crute.

A notable name on the aforenoted list comes in the form of Russian lightweight, Mustafaev. The 34-year-old boasts a 14-3 professional record, however, has yet to feature since suffering a decision loss to Brad Riddell at UFC Fight Night Auckland back in February 2020.

Mustafaev, who holds a knockout win over the surging Rafael Fiziev during their respective Octagon stints, was booked to fight both Jamie Mullarkey, and then Yamato Nishikawa at UFC 280 earlier this month, before both fights fell to the wayside – ahead of Mustafaev’s release.