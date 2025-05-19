Netflix Announces Jamie Foxx to Lead ‘Fight for ’84’ on Historic U.S. Olympic Boxing Team

Netflix has announced a new sports drama, “Fight for ’84,” with Jamie Foxx set to star and produce. The film centers on the United States Olympic boxing team’s historic run at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where American boxers won nine gold medals, the most by any nation in Olympic boxing history.

Fight for ’84

In total, 11 American boxers medaled that year. The story begins with the tragedy of March 1980, when a LOT Polish Airlines flight crashed near Warsaw, killing 14 American amateur boxers and eight staff members who were traveling to compete in Poland. The disaster left the U.S. boxing program in need of rebuilding ahead of the next Olympics.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx will portray a coach brought in to assemble and train a new team in the wake of the crash, guiding them toward their record-breaking success in 1984. Colombian director Andrés Baiz, known for his work on Netflix series such as “Narcos” and “Griselda,” will make his English-language feature debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Andrea Berloff, John Gatins, and Andy Weiss. The production team includes Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Michael W. Abbott, and Foxx himself.

Netflix

Olympic gold medalist Henry Tillman and Datari Turner are also executive producers. Baiz describes the film as a story about second chances, rebuilding after loss, and finding strength through connection. He emphasizes that the focus is not on fame or glory, but on heart, discipline, and purpose.

Jamie Foxx has previously appeared in boxing-related roles, including the 2001 film “Ali” and is attached to a future Mike Tyson biopic. “Fight for ’84” continues his connection to the sport and his ongoing collaboration with Netflix. No release date has been announced for “Fight for ’84.”

The 1984 U.S. Olympic boxing medalists included Paul Gonzales, Steve McCrory, Meldrick Taylor, Pernell Whitaker, Jerry Page, Mark Breland, Frank Tate, Virgil Hill, Evander Holyfield, Henry Tillman, and Tyrell Biggs.