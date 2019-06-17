Neiman Gracie Breaks Silence On Crushing Defeat To Rory MacDonald

Spread the word!













Neiman Gracie took a few days after his latest fight in order to break down what happened inside of the Bellator cage.

Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald scored a unanimous decision win over Gracie at the Bellator 222 event on Fri. June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on DAZN. This served as the main event of the show, and semi-finals of the Welterweight Grand Prix tournament.

Gracie had a stellar run to reach this point in his pro-MMA career. The loss broke his nine-fight win streak that dates back as far as September 2013. During his time in Bellator, he has seven wins after making his professional debut in 2015 at Bellator 134 when he submitted Bobby Flynn.

In the first round of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix on Dec. 15, 2018, he beat Ed Ruth. Now, days removed from his defeat to MacDonald, Gracie took to his official Instagram account where he issued the following statement:

“Thanks everybody for the support and for the messages,” he wrote. “What does not kill us makes us stronger. I’ll be back!”

The tournament finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix will consist of MacDonald and Douglas Lima. This will be a rematch, as MacDonald defeated Lima at Bellator 192 to win the welterweight title back in January of last year.