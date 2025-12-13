Yaroslav Amosov Taps Out Neil Magny with Quick Anaconda Choke – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

Yaroslav Amosov made quick work of Neil Magny during their UFC Vegas 112 featured prelim.

After a fast and furious opening minute, Amosov looked to get his grappling going. He did exactly that, putting Magny’s back to the mat at the two-minute mark of the first round.

Once there, it was just a matter of time before Amosov would snatch a hold of Magny’s neck, cinching in an anaconda choke and forcing the tap out.

Official Result: Yaroslav Amosov def. Neil Magny via submission (anaconda choke) at 3:20 of Round 1.

With the win, Amosov improved his overall record to 29-1 and secured his 12th career submission victory and 21st finish.

Check Out Highlights From Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov at UFC Vegas 112: