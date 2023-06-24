Welterweight mainstay Neil Magny outlasted budding contender Phil Rowe in a closely contested war that was mostly done in the clinch during the UFC Jacksonville featured prelim.

Phil Rowe looked to bring the pressure early, pushing Magny against the fence and working in the clinch, but that played right into Magny’s skill set. The Haitian Sensation’ Simply outworked Rowe while in the clinch, landing twice as many strikes and, in the process, surpassed former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the most significant strikes in the division’s history.

The bout failed to excite fans inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, but it served a purpose by allowing Magny to retain his No. 11 spot in the welterweight rankings.

Official Result: Neil Magny def. Phil Rowe via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

