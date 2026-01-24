Natália Silva Edges Rose Namajunas in Razor-Close Clash – UFC 324 Highlights

Natália Silva stunned Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 to secure her first shot at gold inside the Octagon.

Silva struggled to find her range in the opening round as Namajunas utilized her footwork and a well-timed counter right hand against the surging flyweight contender.

Silva’s struggles continued in the second, prompting her to shoot in for a takedown. Namajunas successfully defended and ended up putting Silva on her back with 90 seconds to go in the stanza. Silva went fishing for an armbar from the bottom, but Namajunas defended and maintained top control through the remainder of the stanza.

With Silva potentially down 2-0 going into the third, the Brazilian came out swinging almost immediately. Silva found some success attacking Namajunas’ legs, but ‘Thug’ consistently stayed just out of range, preventing Silva from landing anything of significance.

Just over a minute to go in the fight, Namajunas shot in for a takedown. Silva successfully sprawled and ended up on top with time ticking down. Namajunas scrambled her way back up, but the takedown was enough for Silva to steal the round and, as it turns out, the fight.

Official Result: Natália Silva def. Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Natália Silva vs. Rose Namajunas at UFC 324: