Nabil Anane Handily Defeats Replacement Opponent Hiromi Wajima in Kickboxing Clash – ONE 173 Highlights

Nabil Anane added another big win to his resume at ONE 173, besting Japanese standout Hiromi Wajima in a kickboxing clash.

Originally, Anane was scheduled to square off with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Unfortunately, ‘The General’ was forced to bow out of the bout, paving the way for Wajima to step in and compete against the 6’4″ Algerian-Thai star in a short-notice kickboxing bout.

After going toe-to-toe for three rounds in Tokyo, Anane extended his unbeaten streak to eight, handily defeating the ONE Championship newcomer via a decisive unanimous decision.

Official Result: Nabil Anane def. Hiromi Wajima via unanimous decision.

Check Out Highlights From Nabil Anane vs. Hiromi Wajima at ONE 173:

🔥🔥 C'est l'heure du combat de Nabil Anane !!!! pic.twitter.com/tSGKm1C99f — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) November 16, 2025

IT'S ON ⚔️ Nabil Anane and Hiromi Wajima touch gloves for their featherweight kickboxing showdown! @hiromi_wajima



Purchase the PPV NOW to catch the rest of the ONE 173 Main Card!#ONE173 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌏 Global PPV 👉 Link in Bio

🇯🇵 PPV (Japan only) 👉 Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/OdNlcqSuCo — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2025