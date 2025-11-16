Nabil Anane Handily Defeats Replacement Opponent Hiromi Wajima in Kickboxing Clash – ONE 173 Highlights
Nabil Anane added another big win to his resume at ONE 173, besting Japanese standout Hiromi Wajima in a kickboxing clash.
Originally, Anane was scheduled to square off with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Unfortunately, ‘The General’ was forced to bow out of the bout, paving the way for Wajima to step in and compete against the 6’4″ Algerian-Thai star in a short-notice kickboxing bout.
After going toe-to-toe for three rounds in Tokyo, Anane extended his unbeaten streak to eight, handily defeating the ONE Championship newcomer via a decisive unanimous decision.
Official Result: Nabil Anane def. Hiromi Wajima via unanimous decision.