UFC Veteran Myles Jury Signs Multi-Fight Contract With Bellator MMA

Spread the word!













Longtime UFC veteran Myles Jury has signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA a source has disclosed to LowKickMMA. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Jury had been with the UFC since 2012, competing in the Las Vegas-based promotion’s lightweight and featherweight divisions. He ends his run with the UFC on a two-fight losing streak against both Chad Mendes and Andre Fili. Over the course of his career Jury has defeated notable opponents such as Michael Johnson, Diego Sanchez, and Takanori Gomi.

He currently holds a record of 17-4. His four losses came against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Charles Oliveira, Mendes, and Fili. The 30-year-old will compete for Bellator at lightweight, and is expected to make his debut for the promotion before the end of the year.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available regarding Jury’s Bellator MMA debut.

What do you think about Jury signing a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA?