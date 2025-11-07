Muhammad Mokaev on “Full Circle” Nature of Historic Title Bid at BRAVE CF 100

Muhammad Mokaev will enter the cage for a massive matchup at BRAVE 100 on Friday, November 7th. After a hugely decorated amateur MMA career, Mokaev looks to bolster his resume with a meaningful professional title.

Gerard Burns looks to put a stop to that as both men will vie to become the inaugural BRAVE CF flyweight champion. This clash will transpire at Isa Town’s Khalifa Sports City, Muhammad Mokaev said,

“Bahrain will always have a special place in my heart. It’s where I achieved some of the biggest moments of my career, both as an amateur and as a professional. This country feels like my second home.”

Bahrain holds a lot of importance for the polarizing former UFC vet, as he enjoyed some decorated amateur days over there. Mokaev rose the ranks with several gold medals along the IMMAF circuit before turning pro in 2020, with BRAVE CF.

Muhammad Mokaev on chasing gold, “where my dreams took shape”

Mokaev has a great track record of prior success in the BRAVE CF cage, and a championship belt would punctuate things in a big way for his 2025 campaign. ‘The Punisher’ expounded upon the importance of the location element of this MMA bout for him, as Mokaev stated,

“Bahrain became even more meaningful to me because of BRAVE CF. This promotion believed in me from the beginning and gave me the platform to show who I truly am as a fighter.”

Mokaev returned in a big way to Bahrain at BRAVE CF 91 in December 2024, dispatching Joevincent So in the opening round via submission. With a seismic legacy move ahead of him here and addressing the degree of importance this moment holds, Mokaev quipped,