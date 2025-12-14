Manel Kape Scores Quick-Fire KO Against Brandon Royval, Calls Out Joshua Van – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights
Manel Kape established himself as the next man up in the flyweight division, earning a sensational first-round knockout over Brandon Royval in the UFC Vegas 112 headliner.
‘Starboy’ delivered a highlight-reel finish to close out the UFC’s 2025, catching Royval with a nasty right hook with less than two minutes to go in the opening round. Smelling blood in the water, Kape swarmed in and delivered a series of rights that eventually rendered Royval unconscious.
Official Result: Manel Kape def. Brandon Royval via KO (strikes) at 3:18 of Round 1.
Following the fight, Kape made it clear that with three straight wins, his next target was none other than newly minted flyweight world titleholder Joshua Van.