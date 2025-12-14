Manel Kape Scores Quick-Fire KO Against Brandon Royval, Calls Out Joshua Van – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape - UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

Manel Kape established himself as the next man up in the flyweight division, earning a sensational first-round knockout over Brandon Royval in the UFC Vegas 112 headliner.

‘Starboy’ delivered a highlight-reel finish to close out the UFC’s 2025, catching Royval with a nasty right hook with less than two minutes to go in the opening round. Smelling blood in the water, Kape swarmed in and delivered a series of rights that eventually rendered Royval unconscious.

Official Result: Manel Kape def. Brandon Royval via KO (strikes) at 3:18 of Round 1.

Following the fight, Kape made it clear that with three straight wins, his next target was none other than newly minted flyweight world titleholder Joshua Van.

Check Out Highlights From Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 112:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

