Watch | Kazakhstan fighter Teymur Zhaparov take a huge fall from the top of the cage during victory celebration 

A Kazakh MMA fighter’s celebration didn’t exactly go to plan after his latest victory at Octagon 41.

Teymur Zhaparov (12-3-1 MMA) had everything going his way in his fight against Zhakhongir Nazhmedinov (8-5-1 MMA) at the Octagon League show in Almaty this past Sunday. Zhaparov’s fighting IQ was on full display earning him a unanimous decision win on the night.

However, his luck appeared to run out after the final bell. The 31-year-old’s post-fight celebration quickly became a viral moment amongst the MMA community.

Whatever Zhaparov was planning on doing in that moment, it definitely didn’t entail him slipping from the top of the cage and falling hard to the ground.

The arena fell silent as fans in attendance were worried about a potential injury following such a hard fall. Nonetheless, fans were relieved to see ‘White Borz’ jump right back up to his feet.

People forget the top of a cage was not built for humans to stand and celebrate on. Teymur Zhaparov learned that today at Octagon 41. pic.twitter.com/g2XUTwTXYs — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) February 20, 2023

Teymur Zhaparov improves his impressive win streak despite the viral moment

Regardless of his celebration failure, Teymur Zhaparov will be happy to walk out of the area with another win after improving his already impressive win streak to eight wins on the bounce. Prior to his most recent win, Zhaparov was able to pick up a split decision victory against tough opposition in Amirkon Atakhanov (5-1 MMA) at Octagon 37.

The Kazakhstan native hasn’t lost since the back end of 2020. From that point on he has won eight fights with three of them coming by way of finish in just over two years, way to stay active.

What do you make of Teymur Zhaparov’s celebration?