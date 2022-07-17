Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic death of 23-year-old MMA fighter Nikhil Suresh following a brutal knockout suffered at an event in India.

First reported by The Sun and accompanied by footage of the contest, Suresh can be seen taking a brutal overhand right that sent the fighter falling to the canvas. The referee immediately called a stop to the fight as panicked spectators rushed to the ring to help the fallen fighter. Suresh was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Nikhil Suresh’s father lodged a complaint with local police citing negligence by the organizers of the event. Local police visited the venue, Rapid Fitness Gym in Jnanabharati, as part of the investigation.

“The spot inspection will play a vital role in proving or disproving negligence charges involving the organizers, as claimed by Nikhil’s father,” said a police source.

Nikhil Suresh, who started kickboxing two years ago, was taking part in a state-level K-1 kickboxing championship organized by the K-1 Kickboxing Association of Karnataka in India.

Nikhil Suresh’s Coach Vikram Nagaraj Pays Tribute to The Fallen Fighter

Suresh’s grief-stricken coach Vikram Nagaraj announces the tragic passing of his student and paid a beautiful tribute to the budding 23-year-old star.

“With profound sadness, I shoulder the burden of breaking the terrible news that we all dreaded. My boy Nikhil decided to hang his gloves today. His beautiful soul left us behind after a hard-fought battle in the early hours of today in spite of the best medical attention. He will be etched eternally on our hearts and memories. I am shattered beyond words by my loss. Today I have lost a son. We pray almighty to give us all enough strength to bear the unbearable. My deepest condolences.”

Suresh, who was tipped as the next big thing in India’s mixed martial arts scene, participated in the 6th Open MMA Championship in Karnataka after featuring in the 5th MMA India Nationals in Madhya Pradesh.