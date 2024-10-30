Watch: MMA Chaos in the Ring: Mother Caught in Bottle-Throwing Incident After Illegal Kick at Event

In a bizarre MMA scene over in Poland, a female fighter was struck with a bottle after an incident regarding an illegal kick.

As we all know, MMA is a pretty crazy sport. There are wild things that happen at events all around the world on a weekly basis, and even that might be an understatement.

Many fans reading this will exclusively tune into the UFC, and perhaps other promotions such as PFL and ONE Championship. Alas, when you expand your horizons even just a little bit, you’ll soon realise that there’s a great deal of content out there to be consumed.

Case in point: what we’re about to show you. In what was supposed to be a normal fight, things descended into chaos quicker than you could possibly imagine.

The fighter's son threw a bottle at her opponent after illegal kick yesterday at Prime MMA in Poland, resulting in DQ pic.twitter.com/qgWLm7y9WO — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 27, 2024

MMA fight descends into chaos

The event was Prime MMA in Poland, which is known for being unconventional with the fights it puts on.

In the clip, the meeting between Małgorzata “Gocha Magical” Zwierzyńska and Marianna Schreiber descends into chaos pretty quickly. The bout had been put together twice before, only to be canceled. Schreiber was able to knock Gocha down during a wild exchange, leading to an illegal kick on the ground landed by Schreiber.

As a direct result of this a member of Gocha’s team, reportedly her son if this tweet is to be believed, then threw a bottle at Schreiber. This led to a disqualification, bringing an end to this crazy MMA turn of events.

As you can imagine, this will further the conversation about bouts of this nature being put on. Between the chaos outside the cage to the unorthodox nature of the fighting itself, something tells us we won’t be seeing Schreiber and Gocha competing at the elite level anytime soon.

In equal measure, there’s an argument to be made that this highlights why so many people love MMA. Yes, it’s a wild sport and yes, it’s barbaric to the untrained eye, but you simply can’t look away from it.