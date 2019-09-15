Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute UFC Vancouver Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 14, 2019) on the main card of UFC Vancouver, a light heavyweight bout took place between Misha Cirkunov and Jimmy Crute.

Cirkunov was coming off a knockout loss to Johnny Walker and had also lost three of his last four bouts. Crute, meanwhile, was 10-0 leading up to the bout and the betting favorite.

And it looked like Crute would end up winning as he got in a position to ground and pound Cirkunov. However, the veteran was able to reverse the position and lock in a beautiful Peruvian necktie submission to get the win with a little over a minute remaining in the first round.

As a result, Cirkunov is back in the win column and will now look to climb the rankings further.

You can watch the finishing sequence to the fight below:

What did you think of the Cirkunov vs. Crute fight?