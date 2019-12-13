Mike Perry Plans To Sucker Punch Colby Covington Ahead Of UFC 245

Spread the word!













Mike Perry is doubling down on his threat to give Colby Covington hell this week ahead of UFC 245 tomorrow night.

Perry and Covington both compete on tomorrow’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV) event, only, not against each other. Perry takes on Geoff Neal on the featured preliminary bout of the night on ESPN. As for Covington, he headlines the PPV against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship.

It’s no secret that Perry is not a fan of Covington’s, and speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani recently, “Platinum” suggested, if he can get an open shot, he’s going to sneak up on Covington and hit him. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I think he is going to lose his fight on Saturday anyway, and he’s got protection. He’s got a babysitter at all times. It is not that I want to run up and say something to him. Everyone always says something to Colby, they warn him. I’m going to walk up behind him and hit him when he ain’t looking.

“I’m going to take my shot when I get a chance, you know what I mean. When he loses on Saturday and I win, let’s set that fight up. That’s the fight I want and that’s the fight I’ve been asking for. So, let’s make that happen.”

Should Perry win his fight tomorrow night, and Covington potentially lose, it will be interesting to see if Perry can land a fight with “Chaos.” The welterweight division is stacked with tremendous talent. A potential fight between Perry and Covington would certainly provide one of the more interesting stylistic matchups available.

What do you think about Perry planning on sucker-punching Covington before UFC 245?